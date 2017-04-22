Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ben Lively was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley Friday. He didn't make an appearance during his brief call-up. Lively was called up to take the place of Pat Neshek, who was placed on the paternity list earlier in the week.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson improved to 3-0 on the year with another seven inning performance Friday night. Hellickson allowed two runs on three hits. He struck out five and walked none. His ERA is now 1.88 on the year and his WHIP sits at a tidy 0.71.

OF Aaron Altherr stands to see more playing time with the news Howie Kendrick (oblique) may be out longer than expected. Altherr, who batted second in the order in a 4-3 Phillies win Friday, is 5-for-12 with four runs scored and two RBI over the last three nights. He was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored Friday.

RHP Hector Neris notched his second save in as many days in a 4-3 Phillies win Friday, but it didn't come easy. Neris allowed a leadoff home run to Atlanta's Adonis Garcia before a 24-minute rain interrupted. Neris came back out, got two quick outs, allowed to singles and finally struck out Braves catcher Tyler Flowers to end the game. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said before the game he wasn't naming anyone a starter, but right now Neris is the guy in Philadelphia.

RHP Pat Neshek returned to the Phillies Friday after being reinstated from the paternity list.

OF Howie Kendrick may be out longer than the Phillies originally thought. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said prior to the game Friday night that an MRI revealed Kendrick had a "grade one strain of the anterior margin of his right exterior oblique. Kendrick, who was put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and is hitting .333 in 39 at-bats, may miss two weeks. But Mackanin said they're taking it "day-by-day."