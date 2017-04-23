Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff pitched five innings of one-run baseball while taking a no-decision in a 4-3 Phillies win Saturday night over Atlanta. Eickhoff struck out seven and walked two. He was done in by a high pitch count. The righty needed 98 pitches. The Braves fouled off 20 of his offerings. Still, he exited with Braves holding a 1-0 lead. The Phillies are not scoring runs right now for Eickhoff. They're averaging 1.75 runs per nine innings with Eickhoff pitching. Only three pitchers in baseball have worse support.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-5 Saturday with two runs scored. He scored the winning run in a 4-3, 10-inning Phillies win. Among Phillies regulars, Hernandez's .329 batting average leads the team.

3B Maikel Franco played hero for the Phillies Saturday night, driving home two runs on a walk-off hit to right field to lift the Phillies to a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Atlanta Braves. Franco was 2-for-5 on the night with three RBIs. He has been making better contact lately, though his average (.182) still rests below .200.

OF Aaron Altherr continues to swing a hot bat and Phillies manager Pete Mackanin is going to have a hard time moving him out of the two hole anytime soon. Altherr went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a 4-3 Phillies win Saturday night. He is slashing .379/.438/.621 in 32 plate appearances so far.

RHP Clay Buchholz (forearm surgery) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday in a roster move to clear space for the newly-acquired INF/OF Ty Kelly.