RHP Vince Velasquez snapped a career-high six-game losing streak. His win was his first since July 8, 2016 at Colorado. "First of all, hey, I won," Velasquez said. "I got the first one out of the way. You've got to make your pitches. Some of them got away from me but you've got to execute."

OF Michael Saunders' two-run homer in the eighth inning was his first since Sept. 20, 2016 at Seattle. He had gone 27 games and 85 at-bats between homers.

3B Maikel Franco became the first Phillies player to hit two grand slams in April. He is also the first major league player to do so since Washington's Bryce Harper in 2016. "Right now I feel really good," Franco said. "I'm not trying too hard. I'm trying to hit the ball up the middle and to the other side. That's an adjustment I've had to make." Franco has driven in 11 runs in his last six games and has seven RBIs in his last three contests. His 20 RBIs in April are the most by a Phillie since Ryan Howard drove in 27 runs in April 2011.

LF Aaron Altherr has scored a run in a career-high eight consecutive games. He's the first Phillies player to score a run in eight straight games since Chase Utley also achieved the feat in 2013.