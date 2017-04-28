Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Brock Stassi gave the Phillies their eventual winning RBI with his first career triple in the sixth inning of a 3-2 victory Thursday. Stassi, who started at first base with Tommy Joseph getting a day of rest, roped an Edinson Volquez changeup into the corner in right field. It was his only hit of the day in a 1-for-3 performance.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson improved to 4-0 on the year with another solid outing in a 3-2 victory Thursday over Miami. Hellickson pitched six innings, allowed one run on seven hits. He walked none and struck out one batter. Hellickson has been effectively pitching to contact this year and has only 11 strikeouts in 30 innings so far. His 0.80 WHIP is among the lowest in baseball. He lowered his ERA to 1.80 on Thursday. He's scheduled to make his next start Tuesday in Chicago.

SS Freddy Galvis extended his hitting streak to nine games with a 2-for-4 effort in a 3-2 victory Thursday. Galvis, who batted second as the Phillies shuffled their lineup with a few guys taking a rest day, had a triple and a run scored.

2B Cesar Hernandez (rest) pinch hit in the seventh inning of Thursday's 3-2 victory and reached base via a walk. Hernandez has reached base in 17 of 20 games this season. Since the 2016 All-Star break, the only major league second baseman with more times on base than Hernandez's 161 is Colorado's DJ Lemahieu.

RHP Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning and notched his third save of 2017 in a victory Thursday. Since becoming Philadelphia's de facto closer last week, Neris had allowed a run and multiple hits in all three of his previous appearances. Thursday dropped his WHIP back below one, at 0.97, and lowered his ERA to 2.19 on the year.