4 months ago
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#Intel
April 30, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 4 months ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) said his inability to command his curveball cost him and the Phillies against the Dodgers on Friday night. Eickhoff allowed a season-high five runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers. "It just comes down to the curveball," said Eickhoff, who is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers. "I had it in the first inning there and then just couldn't find the release point. I struggled with it. I kept them off-balance with the slider and located fastballs. I mean they had seven and eight singles or something like that? So the ball just fell where it did today. It was kind of frustrating, but yeah, just the curveball, I couldn't put them away."

RHP Mark Leiter made his major league debut by working a perfect inning in the seventh. Leiter is the son of former Phillies pitcher Mark Sr. The Leiters are the second father-son duo to play for the Phillies, joining Ruben Amaro Sr. and Ruben Amaro Jr.

SS Freddy Galvis extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games with a two-run double in the third inning. Galvis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. During his hitting streak that started April 16, Galvis is batting .350 with a home run, two doubles, two triples and six RBIs.

3B Maikel Franco has gone 27 consecutive plate appearances since his last strikeout. It is the second-longest streak of his career since reaching 28 plate appearances in August 2016.

