Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Knapp belted his first major league home run in the eighth inning off Dodgers RHP Chris Hatcher on Saturday, but that was lost in the Dodgers' comeback win. Knapp was 3-for-4 with a double and recorded his first multi-hit game in the majors.

1B Brook Stassi homered for the second time in his major league career on Saturday. Stassi took Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy deep for a three-run shot in the fourth inning that boosted the Phillies to a 3-1 lead. However, they were unable to hold it as the Dodgers rallied for four runs in the ninth for a walk-off win.

SS Freddy Galvis extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games with a single in the sixth inning Saturday. Galvis has a home run, six RBIs and six runs during his run, which started on April 16.

RHP Zach Eflin pitched well Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks in seven innings, but did not factor into the decision of the Phillies' defeat by the Dodgers. Two of the four hits were home runs by Dodgers OF Andrew Toles and OF/1B Cody Bellinger.

RHP Hector Neris called it a bad day. Neris gave up consecutive home runs to RF Yasiel Puig, OF Cody Bellinger and PH Justin Turner in the ninth inning of the Phillies' loss to the Dodgers Saturday. Overall, Neris was charged with four runs on four hits in a third of an inning.