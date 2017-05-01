Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in the first inning. He is hitting .340 during the 12 games with five extra-base hits, six runs and seven RBIs. Leadoff man Cesar Hernandez and Galvis rank 2-3 on the Phillies in RBIs with 10 and 13, respectively.

3B Maikel Franco came into Sunday's game not having struck out in his last 32 plate appearances, then struck out in his first three at-bats. The Phillies struck out 13 times Sunday.

RHP Aaron Nola is eligible to leave the disabled list, but Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said he won't be activated anytime soon. A strained lower back put the starter on the disabled list and he had pain in the back after a bullpen session this weekend. "We're being cautious with him this early in the season," Mackanin said. "He's improving, but he's not 100 percent. There's something bugging him. We're just going to take it day to day."

OF Howie Kendrick, who hit the disabled list two weeks ago with an abdominal strain, is expected to return shortly and may do so at a new position. He's been taking ground balls at first base the last two days in pregame practice and may start at first with Tommy Joseph (.179, 20 strikeouts) struggling at the plate. Hendrick began his career as a second baseman with the Angels.