RHP Vince Velasquez (2-2) held the Chicago Cubs to two hits before he was pulled for a pinch hitter. He allowed two walks, struck out four and threw 98 pitches as he picked up his second consecutive victory and first of his career against Chicago. "He got the win, that's what I'm happy about," said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin. "He pitched well, he's using too many pitches ... (and) we'd like him to go deeper into games. (But) if you keep the Cubs down to two runs, you've done a good job somehow."

RF Michael Saunders was 2-for-5 with a homer and RBI and hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his second of the season. Saunders has now hit safely in six of his last seven games.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-0, 1.80 ERA) shared the National League lead this week (with Mets right-hander Hansel Robles) with a 4-0 start and third-lowest ERA (1.80) among NL regulars and makes his sixth start off the season against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. He's off to his best start since opening with a 4-0 in 2012 while at Tampa Bay under current Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in his second three-hit game of the season. Hernandez is batting .318 leading off the game and has 12 multi-hit games this year, tied with Washington's Ryan Zimmerman for second most in baseball.

1B Tommy Joseph broke out of a recent slump with a three-run first-inning home run and went 1-for-4 on the night along with a walk. Joseph was 0-for-8 over the last two games and 2-for-19 over last five. "At some point, I think he's going to start hitting and I'm giving him every opportunity to do that," said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin before the game.

LF Aaron Altherr went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in, including an RBI double in the first inning that gave the Phillies a quick lead. His three RBIs mark a season high and it was his first multi-hit game since three straight from April 20-22.