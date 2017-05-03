RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-2, 3.56 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season in Wednesday's third game of the series. He took the loss in a 5-3 setback last week at the Dodgers, the fourth Phillies loss in his five starts. He gave up five runs on nine hits -- both season highs -- in a 5 2/3 inning outing as a lack of a curveball was the culprit. "I had it in the first inning and I just couldn't find that release point after that," he told reporters after the loss.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1) allowed a season-high six runs on Tuesday and suffered his first loss. He had allowed six runs in 30 innings over his first five starts to begin the 2017 campaign. It snapped a streak of six consecutive starts allowing two earned runs or fewer and one or zero walks. "That wasn't Hellickson's best performance," said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin. "He was a little off. He hung two change ups and a curve ball -- he located them poorly -- for the (Cubs) home runs."

RHP Aaron Nola remained on the 10-day disabled list (lower back sprain) but threw bullpen sessions this week and holds out hope he could return to the starting rotation on Friday at home against Washington. He's 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts this season.

LF Aaron Altherr slugged his third home run of the season with one out in the first for a 1-0 Phillies lead and the 26th run Philadelphia has scored in the opening frame this season. He went a team-high 2-for-3 with his first road home run of the season and is batting .440 with two homers when batting second in the order this season.