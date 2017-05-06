Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Pivetta allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings, taking the loss in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Washington Nationals. Pivetta, who struck out six, struggled with his location, especially in the fifth inning, when he left pitches in bad spots and was tagged for back-to-back homers. He allowed three homers on the night. Through two starts, he has 11 strikeouts and only one walk in 10 innings. It's likely he'll make one more start before Aaron Nola returns to the Philadelphia rotation and forces Pivetta back to Triple-A.

RHP Jake Thompson was recalled by the Phillies on Friday. Thompson's stay is likely to be brief in Philadelphia, as his callup was to provide the struggling and tired Philadelphia bullpen with an arm capable of pitching multiple innings. He threw a scoreless inning Friday, striking out two in the process.

IF/OF Ty Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley Friday. Kelly was simply the odd man out when the Phillies opted to bring an extra bullpen arm in for the weekend. He'll likely be back in Philadelphia shortly.

RHP Aaron Nola (lower back) had an MRI exam this week that revealed "nothing concerning at all," general manager Matt Klentak told reporters Friday. Nola is expected to throw a side bullpen session this weekend and perhaps will go on a minor league rehab assignment next week. Nola, 23, hasn't pitched since April 20.