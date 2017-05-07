FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 7, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 3 months ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF/1B Brock Stassi made his eighth start of the season on Saturday night. Stassi went 0-for-2, but he drew two walks in his first two plate appearances. Stassi had three walks in 42 plate appearances entering the game, but he had not drawn a base on balls since April 7.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will be on the mound for Philadelphia on Sunday. Hellickson (4-1, 3.18 ERA) has been the team's best starter this season, but he struggled in his last start. Hellickson gave up six earned runs and three home runs in four innings during a loss to the Cubs last Tuesday.

1B Tommy Joseph had multi-hit games on both Friday and Saturday. Joseph went 2-for-4 with an RBI double on Friday night, and he followed it up with a 2-for-4 performance on Saturday. Joseph has four multi-hit games this season, three of which have come against Washington.

OF Aaron Altherr missed Saturday's game due to soreness in his left wrist. He injured the wrist making a diving catch in left field on Friday night. Altherr has been the Phillies' best hitter of late, and he is batting .346 with a 1.010 OPS in his last 16 appearances (52 at-bats).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.