Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Brock Stassi made his eighth start of the season on Saturday night. Stassi went 0-for-2, but he drew two walks in his first two plate appearances. Stassi had three walks in 42 plate appearances entering the game, but he had not drawn a base on balls since April 7.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will be on the mound for Philadelphia on Sunday. Hellickson (4-1, 3.18 ERA) has been the team's best starter this season, but he struggled in his last start. Hellickson gave up six earned runs and three home runs in four innings during a loss to the Cubs last Tuesday.

1B Tommy Joseph had multi-hit games on both Friday and Saturday. Joseph went 2-for-4 with an RBI double on Friday night, and he followed it up with a 2-for-4 performance on Saturday. Joseph has four multi-hit games this season, three of which have come against Washington.

OF Aaron Altherr missed Saturday's game due to soreness in his left wrist. He injured the wrist making a diving catch in left field on Friday night. Altherr has been the Phillies' best hitter of late, and he is batting .346 with a 1.010 OPS in his last 16 appearances (52 at-bats).