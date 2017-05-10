Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff did nothing to improve upon his two previous outings Tuesday. The righty failed to make it through four innings for the first time in his career. Eickhoff went 3 2/3 and was blasted for eight hits and five runs. He walked three and struck out two, marking the first time he's had more walks than strikeouts in a game. "His command was poor," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "I've never seen him like that before." Eickhoff has given up 14 runs in his last three starts. His ERA has jumped to 4.76 on the year.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to May 6, with right elbow impingement. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Gomez felt something in his elbow when he pitched two innings in Chicago on May 4, his last appearance.

INF/OF Ty Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday, the corresponding move to the Phillies placing pitcher Jeanmar Gomez (right elbow impingement) on the 10-day disabled list. Kelly appeared in a 10-9 Phillies loss Tuesday as a pinch-hitter. He drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

RHP Aaron Nola (back) will make a rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Nola would throw around 60 pitches and would likely need a second rehab start before returning to the Philadelphia rotation. After his start Wednesday, he will be evaluated in Philadelphia Thursday, according to Mackanin.

OF Aaron Altherr homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career when he launched a three-run shot in a 10-9 Phillies loss Tuesday night. Altherr, who also doubled, is now slashing .423/.531/.923 with four doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs and six walks during the first seven games of May.

OF Howie Kendrick (oblique) is still considered day-to-day. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said prior to the game Tuesday night that Kendrick was pain-free. "He's progressing from what he's been doing defensively," Mackanin said before saying Kendrick would begin hitting this week. Kendrick, who is hitting .333 in 39 at-bats, last played on April 15.

RHP Casey Fien was traded from the Mariners to the Philadelphia organization Tuesday. Fien, who was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on May 3, was assigned to Lehigh Valley, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fien, 33, allowed 10 runs in six innings (15.00 ERA) with six strikeouts and four walks in six relief appearances for the Mariners in 2017.