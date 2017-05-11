Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Pivetta, who takes the mound Friday to open up a three-game series at Washington, will be looking for his first career MLB win in his third start of the season (and of his career). The 24-year-old, who was traded from the Nationals organization to the Phillies as part of the Jonathan Papelbon deal in 2015, is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his first two starts since a late April call-up. He gave up four runs (all earned) on nine hits in five innings of a 4-2 loss to the Nationals on May 5 in his last start.

RHP Jake Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, just after he gave up four hits and three runs in two innings of relief in the loss to Seattle. In three outings this season, he gave up five runs in five innings (0-0, 9.00 ERA), striking out three and walking four. No corresponding move was announced.

RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 2.81 ERA) didn't earn a decision for his fifth straight start to begin the season, departing after six innings and 106 pitches, giving up three runs (all earned) on nine hits while striking out five in an 11-6 loss to Seattle on Wednesday. His first five starts of 2017 have certainly gone better than his rookie season last year, which saw Eflin at 1-2 with a 4.30 ERA in large part due to a debut where he gave up nine runs (eight earned) in 2 2/3 innings.

LF Aaron Altherr continued his scorching hitting of late, belting a three-run homer as part of a two-home run day against Seattle on Wednesday. His three-run shot was his third in three games, making him the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt in 1981 to hit a three-run homer in three consecutive games. His second career multi-home run game, which came during a 2-for-4 day, raised his average to .351 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs on the season.