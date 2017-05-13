Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Pivetta will make the start Saturday night after Friday's game was rained out. A former Nationals minor-leaguer, he was slated to start Friday at Washington. The Nationals traded him in 2015 to the Phillies for veteran closer Jonathan Papelbon.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez (right elbow impingement) is due to come off the disabled list next week in Texas. Gomez went on the DL May 9, retroactive to May 6. "We will see how he is," manager Pete Mackanin said Friday.

RHP Aaron Nola (back) will make a second rehab starter for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, manager Pete Mackanin said Friday. That most likely will come Monday at Rochester. Nola went four innings and allowed four hits and one run in a rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley against Rochester, a farm team of the Minnesota Twins. Nola threw 52 pitches, 37 for strikes.

LF Aaron Altherr certainly was not pleased with the Friday rainout, as he has been hot. He hit a three-run homer Wednesday, the third game in a row he did that. The last Phillies player to do that was Mike Schmidt in 1981. He had been dealing with a sore wrist but that has not slowed him down -- he is hitting .351.

OF Howie Kendrick (oblique) took ground balls at Nationals Park before Friday's game was rained out, manager Pete Mackanin said. "He will swing (the bat) in a few days," Mackanin said. Kendrick has been day-to-day and has not played since April 15. He is hitting .333 in 39 trips to the plate.