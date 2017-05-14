Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, who will start the second game Sunday in Washington, is 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA in six games, all starts, against the Nationals. He has allowed 30 hits in 33 1/3 innings with 15 walks and 34 strikeouts. This season he is 0-2 with a 8.18 ERA in two starts against Washington.

OF Odubel Herrera (leg tightness) is banged up a little bit but is not injured, manager Pete Mackanin said Saturday. "He is not complaining," said Mackanin. "He is healthy."

RHP Nick Pivetta did not figure in the decision Saturday against the organization that drafted him. Pivetta went 4 2/3 innings, yielding four runs, four walks and five hits before Luis Garcia got the last out in the fifth at Washington. It was third MLB start for Pivetta, and his second against the Nationals.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who will start the first game Sunday at Nationals Park, is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in seven starts in his career against Washington. This year he is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts against Washington.

3B Maikel Franco had gone hitless in 16 at-bats in a row before he drove in a run with a single in the fourth. The hit came against Washington starter Tanner Roark, who was knocked out in the fifth.