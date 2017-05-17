Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-4) took the loss as the Phillies fell 5-1 to Texas on Tuesday, but he was a better pitcher than he showed in recent starts. Eickhoff, acquired by the Phillies in Texas' trade for Cole Hamels, gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings, his longest outing in a month. He has had trouble the second time around lineups, but that didn't affect him on Tuesday. He worked around baserunners in the second, third and sixth innings. "Eickhoff pitched pretty darn good," Phillies manager Pete Makanin said. "He had trouble throughout the game but made pitches when he had to. He looked closer himself than he has the last two or three starts."

1B Tommy Joseph has found his stride after a slow start. Since hitting .159 through the first 14 games, Joseph has raised his batting average 96 points over his past 18 games. Of his 19 hits since April 20, 10 have been for extra bases. In the first 12 games in May, he hit .400 with five doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs. He went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts against RHP Yu Darvish in the Phillies' 5-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday.

RHP Aaron Nola (strained lower back) is slated to rejoin the rotation on Sunday in Pittsburgh after making a second rehab start with no issues on Monday. Nola worked 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out seven. Nola was 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts before going down in the third week of April.

LF Aaron Altherr cooled down a bit in a 5-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He entered the game having reached base in 11 consecutive games and in 26 of his 51 plate appearances in May. Though he has played in only 12 games this month, he already has more RBI in May than any other Phillies hitter since Ryan Howard and Domonic Brown in 2014.