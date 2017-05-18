Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeanmar Gomez will throw a bullpen session Thursday in Arlington as he attempts to return from a right elbow impingement. It'll be the first bullpen for Gomez since he went on the disabled list May 9. Gomez had a 7.94 ERA and one save before the injury.

OF Michael Saunders accounted for two of the Philadelphia runs with his two-run homer in the seventh inning. Saunders now has multi-hit games in two of his last three starts.

OF Daniel Nava continues to make the most of his starting opportunities. Nava drew his 12th start of the season and has now hit safely in all 12 games. Nava went 2-for-4 Wednesday to raise his average to .304.

RHP Zach Eflin set a career high by allowing 11 hits. Eflin had allowed nine hits in a start three times in his career. The seven earned runs allowed were one shy of his career high. Eflin hadn't allowed more than three runs in his first five starts this year. "I did a horrible job of locating the fastball," Eflin said. "I kind of veered away from that today."

1B Tommy Joseph went 2-for-4 with a double. His seventh-inning double made him the first Philadelphia baserunner to advance past first base. Joseph has raised his batting average 103 points over the last 20 games played to .264. Eleven of his 22 hits in that span have gone for extra bases.

2B Howie Kendrick, who has been on the disabled list since April 18 with a strained right abdominal muscle, is still being slowed by the injury. He did some defensive work Wednesday but is still sore. He hasn't been able to swing a bat. "We'll just push it a little bit because it's been a while," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Hopefully he'll start swinging the bat if not today, but in Pittsburgh and hopefully I'm hoping he can get back within a week if possible with maybe a couple of rehab games. That's being optimistic."