Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Pivetta made his fourth career major league and allowed one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings and was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Thursday's game. He left with two on and two out in the fifth after throwing 107 pitches. Pivetta also recordedi five strikeouts Thursday Pivetta has fanned 21 batters through his first 19.1 innings, striking out five or more in each of his first four career starts.

OF Michael Saunders was removed from the Thursday's game vs. Texas in the sixth inning with left groin tightness. Saunders was 1-for-2 in the game prior to the injury, and 3-for-6 with a home run and a triple in the last two games after going 0-for-4 in the series opener.

1B Tommy Joseph hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and has homered in four of his last eight games. He is batting .329/.405/.643/1.048 over his last 21 games dating back to April 20th.

3B Maikel Franco extended his hitting streak to five games with a fifth inning homer, and got the Phillies on the board in the second inning with a sacrifice fly. He finished the series 3-for-10 with three RBI in the first action of his career against Texas.