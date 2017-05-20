RHP Adam Morgan was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Friday. Morgan was optioned there April 12 after alllowing four home runs in a start.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson won for the first time since April 27, giving up just two hits in six innings and retiring 16 of the last 17 hitters he faced before leaving with pain in his side. He exited after his double gave Philadelphia a 4-2 lead in the seventh, grimacing after fouling off the previous pitch."It just kind of grabbed on me," Hellickson said. "I'll be fine. It was really nothing. Just low-back tightness really. Nothing (more)."

OF Daniel Nava left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and is day-to-day. He was 1-for-3 before exiting the game.

1B Tommy Joseph continued his hot hitting, going 1 for 3 and driving in a run. In his last 22 games, he has raised his batting average from .179 to .265.

C Cameron Rupp slugged a three-run homer in the ninth for the Phillies and blew open a 4-2 game. Rupp is 16-for-47 (.340) with three homers and nine RBI in his last 13 games.