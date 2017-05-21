RHP Vince Velasquez was tagged for five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings Saturday at Pittsburgh. was effective early but faltered as the Pirates began to lay off his high fastballs. He had no answer and was practically despondent afterward.

SS Freddy Galvis went 2-for-4 with a double Saturday at Pittsburgh. He is 4-for-8 through the first two games of the series.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 and scored two runs Saturday at Pittsburgh. It was his first multi-hit game since May 6, a span of 11 games.

RHP Aaron Nola, out since April 21 due to a lower back strain, will start Sunday at Pittsburgh. "I feel that before my injury, everything was coming together," he said. Nola, who is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA after three starts, was diagnosed with the injury after facing the Mets on April 20 and went on the 10-day disabled list. Just before he was due to come off, the back flared up during a bullpen session.