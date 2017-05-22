Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room on the 25-man roster for Aaron Nola, who came off the 10-day disabled list. Morgan was recalled Friday from Triple-A after being optioned there April 12.

1B Brock Stassi, filling in for regular first baseman Tommy Joseph, struck out twice but had an impressive eight-pitch walk against RHP Chad Kuhl. He is hitting .204 in 27 games this season.

RHP Aaron Nola was activated from the disabled list Sunday after missing a month a with a lower back strain He started his first game since April 20 and lost, but he pitched a gem, giving up one run on four hits in seven innings. "He kept everything down; he had a good curve ball today, he located very well," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "Changed speeds, kept them off-balance and the results show."

OF Aaron Altherr, who came into the game hitting .311 with eight home runs and 25 RBI, struck out three straight times as the Phillies managed just three hits in a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh Sunday. It was the third time Altherr struck out three times and it lowered his average to .299.