Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff lasted six innings in a loss to Colorado on Monday night, giving up nine hits and four runs, all earned. He threw 93 pitches (62 for strikes), striking out four without issuing a walk as his record fell to 0-5 with a 4.70 ERA. Seven of those hits -- and all of his runs allowed -- came in the third and sixth innings. "He pitched okay," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "Eickhoff gave up four runs but I wouldn't call it a bad outing. We need to swing the bats."

RHP Zach Eflin, Tuesday's starter against Colorado, will be hoping to duplicate the success he had against the Rockies last season, when he picked up a win in his only previous start against the franchise. Eflin (0-1, 4.25 ERA) had a 2.81 ERA through his first five starts but struggled his last time out, giving up 11 hits and seven runs (all earned) in just four innings of a loss to Texas last week as his ERA jumped up nearly a point and a half.

1B Tommy Joseph knocked in the Phillies' lone run on Monday for his 20th RBI of the season. He's having a strong May, hitting .345 (20-of-58) with 11 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs to raise his average to .256. He's also got at least one RBI in seven of his last 10 starts.

OF Aaron Altherr had two of the Phillies' three hits on Monday night, a pair of doubles, scoring their only run of the game as well. That's the third time he's hit multiple doubles in a game; of his 34 hits this year, 19 of them have been extra-base hits. In 18 May games, he has seven doubles and six home runs.