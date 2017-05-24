Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace OF Daniel Nava on the active roster. Morgan is expected to bolster the bullpen.

RHP Mark Leiter, Jr. has allowed just five hits to 53 batters in 13 innings this season. Opposing hitters are batting .116 against him (5-for-43). He has not allowed more than one hit in any of his last eight appearances, four of which he's pitched two innings or more.

OF Daniel Nava was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness. He was 1-for-3 before exiting the game.

RHP Zach Eflin threw six innings on Tuesday, giving the Phillies three straight games in which their starter made it through six innings. However, Eflin allowed eight runs on 10 hits, surrendered two walks and allowed three home runs on 102 pitches to 27 batters.

RF Aaron Altherr has recorded two straight multi-hit games and has 12 in 36 games this season. The rookie ranks second on the Phillies in multi-hit games, behind only Cesar Hernandez (15). Since May 1, Altherr is batting .324 with a .422 OBP and .676 slugging percentage. He has also hit safely in all nine of his home starts this season.

RHP Hector Neris recorded a season-high three strikeouts in one inning of work. He has also recorfded at least one strikeout in 16 of his 21 appearances this season (21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings).