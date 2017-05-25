Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Adam Morgan was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night after throwing three innings of shutout relief against the Rockies. Morgan, who was called up earlier in the week, lowered his ERA from 10.50 to 7.00 with that outing.

RHP Vince Velasquez (2-4, 5.98 ERA) will take the mound for the finale of the four-game series against Colorado on Thursday afternoon looking for his first win since May 1 over the Chicago Cubs. In his last three starts, he has given up 14 runs (13 earned) in 17 1/3 innings for a 6.75 ERA. His last time out, he took the loss in giving up seven hits and five runs (all earned) in 5 1/3 innings at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

RF Michael Saunders provided the Phillies' only offense in their 7-2 loss on Wednesday, cranking a two-run homer to right field in the eighth inning. That's the fifth homer of the year for Saunders, who's batting .229 with 17 RBIs this season. "Good to see Saunders bust out," Mackanin said. "That was much-needed for him."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson threw a clunker on Wednesday, taking the loss as the Colorado Rockies blanked the Phillies 7-0. Hellickson (5-2, 4.28) was fine in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings, giving up two hits, but the third cost him dearly, as he gave up seven runs and six hits to take the loss. In four May starts, Hellickson is 1-2 with a 7.30 ERA (20 ER, 24 1/3 IP). "(Hellickson) had that one bad inning, he had poor command of his changeup," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He was yanking his changeup, not locating it. That's his out pitch and he didn't have it tonight."

3B Maikel Franco sat for the second consecutive game on Wednesday, as the struggling but talented infielder and manager Pete Mackanin try to work through his issues. This season, Franko is hitting .221/.281/.377; that's down significantly from the .280/.343/.497 numbers he put up during his first extended MLB action in 2015 (304 ABs) and down moderately from last year (.255/.306/.427 in 581 ABs).

OF Howie Kendrick, on the DL since April 18 with a strained oblique, began a rehab stint with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. Kendrick, who hasn't played since April 15, was signed in the offseason to bring a veteran bat to the lineup. He was hitting .333 with five RBIs through 10 games (39 ABs).