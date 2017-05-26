Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez was effective in his latest start against Colorado, but a high pitch count limited him to five innings in what was eventually a 2-1 Phillies victory in 11 innings. Velasquez threw 94 pitches, striking out eight Rockies while giving up seven hits and one run on a solo home run.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez (elbow) was activated from the disabled list Thursday after spending two weeks sidelined, and ended up getting the win by pitching a scoreless 11th in a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Gomez, who started the year as the Phillies' closer but was demoted after early struggles, is 3-1 with a 7.70 ERA this season, giving up 11 runs (10 earned) in 11 1/3 innings spread over 10 appearances.

1B Tommy Joseph continued his strong May after going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs against Colorado, driving in both of the Phillies' runs in a 2-1 victory over the Rockies on Thursday afternoon. In 70 May at-bats, he's hitting .328 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. On the season, he's batting .255 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.

3B Maikel Franco made his return to the Phillies lineup after sitting the previous two games, the latest move by manager Pete Mackanin in an attempt to kick-start the infielder's season. It started off well, as he singled in the first inning, but ended the game 1-for-5 with two strikeouts as his average dropped to .220.

RHP Aaron Nola, Friday's starter in the series opener against Cincinnati, made his return to the field last weekend after a month off with a lower back strain. Nola (2-1, 3.52 ERA) was effective for seven innings in Pittsburgh on Sunday, giving up four hits and one run while throwing only 89 pitches, but taking the loss as his offense failed to put up anything in a 1-0 defeat. "I was confident," Nola told the Philadelphia Inquirer of his return to form. "My body felt good, back felt good. I felt like I didn't skip a beat."