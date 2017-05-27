Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera was moved up to first in the batting order Friday with Hernandez on the bench. Herrera has been shuffled throughout the lineup this week as he tries to break out of a slump. He went 1-for-4 in the series opener against the Reds, which followed an 0-for-5 showing with five strikeouts on Thursday against Colorado.

CF Odubel Herrera was moved up to first in the batting order Friday with 2B Cesar Hernandez on the bench. Herrera has been shuffled throughout the lineup this week as he tries to break out of a slump. He went 1-for-4 in the series opener against the Reds, which followed an 0-for-5 showing with five strikeouts on Thursday against Colorado.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. notched his second consecutive scoreless, two-inning appearance out of the Phillies' bullpen on Friday. Leiter lowered his season ERA to 3.60, and the rookie reliever is holding opposing batters to a .120 average.

2B Cesar Hernandez was held out the lineup Friday night because of a groin injury. It was the first game of the season that Hernandez missed and just the second time he did not start. The 27-year-old is hitting .289 with a team-leading 54 hits.

OF Aaron Altherr knocked in a run with a double in the ninth inning of Friday's loss to Cincinnati. It was Altherr's 20th RBI of May, which is the most in the month for any Phillies player since Ryan Howard drove in 23 runs in May 2014.

