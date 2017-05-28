Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Michael Saunders hit his sixth homer of the season Saturday, a solo shot off Reds starter Bronson Arroyo. Five of those homers have come in May, and Saunders also hit a home run Wednesday against the Rockies.

2B Cesar Hernandez was back in the starting lineup Saturday after missing Friday's series opener with a groin ailment. It was the first game Hernandez did not appear in this season. Hernandez led off Saturday's game with his fifth homer of the season and finished 2-for-4.

1B Tommy Joseph continued his red-hot month of May with a walk-off single and a solo homer Saturday against the Reds. Seven of Joseph's eight homers have come in his last 24 games and he has 17 of his 24 RBIs during that timeframe.

RHP Pat Neshek threw another scoreless inning out of the Phillies' bullpen Saturday against the Reds. Neshek has appeared in 20 games this season and has had 19 scoreless appearances. Neshek's season ERA is 0.98 after Saturday's outing, and the only two runs he allowed came on May 14 against the Nationals.