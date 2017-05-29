Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Knapp hit a three-run homer against the Reds on Sunday, his second homer in his last five at-bats. Knapp, who has started 16 games this season, also hit a home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Rockies. He accounted for one home run in his first 45 at-bats this season.

RHP Zach Eflin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Sunday's start against Cincinnati. Eflin, 23, had a 13.20 ERA in his last three starts and gave up 22 earned runs, 30 hits and seven homers in his last 15 innings. He allowed seven runs in five innings against the Reds on Sunday.

3B Maikel Franco hit a single in the fourth inning to snap an 0-for-11 streak at the plate. The 24-year-old still had a tough series, going 1-for-10 as his season average dipped to .213. Franco was held out of the lineup for two games earlier in the week, and he continues to search for answers at the plate.

RHP Luis Garcia threw two perfect innings out of the Phillies bullpen Sunday, lowering his season ERA to 2.51. Garcia has not allowed a run in 10 of his 13 appearances this season, and has given up 14 hits in 14 1/3 innings.

OF Howie Kendrick is expected to be activated off the disabled list Monday. Kendrick has been out since April 15 with an oblique injury. In 10 games this season, the 12-year major league veteran has a .333 average and .883 OPS.