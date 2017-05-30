FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 31, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 3 months ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-3) took the loss on Monday against the Marlins, allowing six hits, two walks and four runs in six innings. Hellickson, who after going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in April, is 1-3 with a 7.15 ERA in May. He blamed Monday's performance on not getting strike one consistently enough.

OF Daniel Nava started a rehab assignment on Monday after going down on May 23 with a hamstring injury. A 34-year-old switch hitter, Nava was off to a good this season with an .882 OPS in 29 games. His career OPS is .733.

RHP Zach Eflin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Eflin, who turned 23 in April, was the San Diego Padres' first-round pick in 2012, No. 33 overall. But in eight starts for the Phillies this year, he was 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA.

LF Howie Kendrick, who had been out since April 16 with an oblique injury, returned Monday after playing four rehab games. He went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and is hitting .326.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.