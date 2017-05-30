Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-3) took the loss on Monday against the Marlins, allowing six hits, two walks and four runs in six innings. Hellickson, who after going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in April, is 1-3 with a 7.15 ERA in May. He blamed Monday's performance on not getting strike one consistently enough.

OF Daniel Nava started a rehab assignment on Monday after going down on May 23 with a hamstring injury. A 34-year-old switch hitter, Nava was off to a good this season with an .882 OPS in 29 games. His career OPS is .733.

RHP Zach Eflin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Eflin, who turned 23 in April, was the San Diego Padres' first-round pick in 2012, No. 33 overall. But in eight starts for the Phillies this year, he was 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA.

LF Howie Kendrick, who had been out since April 16 with an oblique injury, returned Monday after playing four rehab games. He went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and is hitting .326.