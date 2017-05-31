Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez (2-5) suffered a right elbow flexor strain and left Tuesday's Marlins game after just 1 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits, no walks and two runs. His ERA went up slightly from 5.55 to 5.76. After the game, the Phillies said Velasquez will go on the disabled list.

CF Odubel Herrera was benched for the second straight game but got a sacrifice fly as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He is batting .181 in May and .217 overall. Herrera, a 25-year-old native of Venezuela, is in his third year in the majors. He was an ascending player last year when he stole 25 bases in 32 attempts and added 21 doubles, six triples and 15 homers for a career-best .781 OPS. But this year his OPS is at .592, and the Phillies need to get him back on track.

OF Daniel Nava moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Reading on Tuesday and went 1-for-4. He went 2-for-2 on Monday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Nava went on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 21 due to left hamstring tightness.

3B Maikel Franco produced just two singles and a walk in 22 plate appearances, forcing the Phillies to sit him on Tuesday. A 24-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, Franco had 23 doubles, 25 homers, 88 RBIs and a .733 OPS last season. This season, he has six doubles, six homers, 28 RBIs and a .617 OPS.

LF Howie Kendrick, in just his second game back from the disabled list, hit a massive homer to straight-away center on Tuesday against the Marlins. Kendrick started the season with eight hits in his first four games. But he got hurt on April 15 and missed more than a month. A veteran who turns 34 in July, Kendrick could be a candidate to be traded before this year's deadline. He is in his last season of a two-year, $20 million deal.