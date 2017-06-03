Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, put on the DL two days ago with a right elbow injury, has a Grade 1 strain of his flexor pronator, the team announced Friday. Velasquez (2-5, 5.58 ERA) won't throw for three weeks, and the team is hoping to have him back around the All-Star break.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff struggled mightily against San Francisco on Friday night, failing to make it through three innings as the Phillies lost to the Giants 10-0. Eickhoff (0-6, 5.13 ERA) gave up hits to the first two batters he faced and never seemed to find any rhythm, getting pulled with two outs in the third after he loaded the bases on two walks and a double. Eickhoff threw 72 pitches, just 37 for strikes, in walking five and giving up six hits and five runs (four earned). "I just couldn't control my fastball," he said. "It's uncharacteristic."

RHP Ben Lively will make his MLB debut on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against San Francisco. The 25-year-old, a fourth-round selection of the Cincinnati Reds in the 2013 draft, was traded to the Phillies in late 2014 in exchange for OF Marlon Byrd. In nine starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, he is 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA. Last year, he split time between Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading, finishing 18-5 with a 2.69 ERA.

2B Cesar Hernandez started June by going 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles to right field as the Phillies got blown out by the Giants on Friday night. After an April in which he batted .323, Hernandez slumped in May with a .245 average. Friday was just his fourth multi-hit game since May 7.

3B Maikel Franco collected one base hit in his three plate appearances on Friday night when he singled to right field in the second inning. Franco, usual the cleanup hitter, batted fifth behind Tommy Joseph after a month of May in which he batted .218 and had just seven RBIs.