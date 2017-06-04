Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday to take the place of reliever Joaquin Benoit (left knee). Morgan has a 7.00 ERA in nine innings at the major league level this year.

OF Odubel Herrera recorded two doubles Saturday, including a three-run, bases-clearing double in the seventh inning of a 5-3 Phillies victory over the Giants. Herrera has been struggling, but the clutch hit and hitting the landmark of 100 extra base hits for his career may just give him the shot in the arm he needs.

RHP Ben Lively made his major league debut Saturday and earned his first career win. The hard-throwing right-hander tossed seven innings of one-run baseball while allowing four hits. He walked three batters and did not register a strikeout. He used eight groundouts, including a few key double plays, to have success. With Vince Velasquez on the disabled list, Lively has a chance to make a case to remain in the rotation of a struggling staff.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday to make room for starting pitcher Ben Lively on the 25-man roster.

1B Tommy Joseph launched a 447-foot home run, his ninth of the season, to jumpstart the Philadelphia offense in a 5-3 victory Saturday. According to Statcast, it was the hardest ball Joseph has hit (111 mph) all year and the second-hardest home run he has hit in his career (112 mph on June 10, 2016). Joseph, whose batting average has fallen to .242 from .265 since May 19, now has three homers in his last nine games.

RHP Joaquin Benoit was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday afternoon with a left knee sprain. The move is retroactive to Thursday. The Phillies did not announce how long Benoit would be out. The righty has been one of the club's best relievers this year and owns a 3.68 ERA in 23 innings.