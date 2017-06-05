Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera had another big day at the plate Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and home run with three RBIs in a 9-7 win over San Francisco. Herrera recorded two or more extra-base hits in consecutive games for the first time in his career. His 16 doubles are the most by any center fielder in the big leagues.

OF/1B Brock Stassi was optioned to Double-A Reading following the completion of a 9-7 Phillies win Sunday. Stassi has been with the big club all year but hasn't seen a ton of playing time. The move creates a space for the Phillies to recall pitcher Nick Pivetta to start Monday, a move they'll likely make on Monday.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson allowed four or more runs for the third consecutive start in a 9-7 Phillies win Sunday. Hellickson did not factor in the decision after going 5 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits. He walked and struck out four but was done in by a pair of home runs. Hellickson's ERA has risen to 4.50, an increase from 3.44 after his May 19 start.

SS Freddy Galvis became the first Phillies player to homer from both sides of the plate since Jimmy Rollins did so in 2011. It was also the first multi-homer game of his career. His eighth-inning blast, from the left side of the plate, gave the Phillies insurance in a 9-7 win over San Francisco.

3B Maikel Franco is starting to trend in a positive direction. After a multi-hit day Saturday, Franco launched a go-ahead home run to help the Phillies to a 9-7 win Sunday over the Giants. Franco has hits in four consecutive games, raising his average from .209 to .223 in the process.

RHP Pat Neshek picked up the win to even his record at 1-1 on the year in a 9-7 win Sunday. Neshek pitched a clean top of the eighth inning before the Phillies scored a pair of runs in the bottom to get Neshek the win. Neshek, who owns a 0.84 ERA, has not allowed a run in any of his first 13 games (12 innings) at Citizens Bank Park this season.