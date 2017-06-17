RHP Jerad Eickhoff takes the mound on Saturday against the Diamondbacks still looking for his first win of the season in his 14th start. Eickhoff (0-7, 5.09 ERA) managed to avoid a loss his last time out, when he gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in six innings in a game at Boston on Monday, though that was the ninth straight start he has given up at least three runs. He has a 6.46 ERA during that span. In two career games against the Diamondbacks (both starts), he's 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA (10 2/3 innings, five ER).

CF Odubel Herrera snapped a three-game hitless streak on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the Phillies' loss to Arizona. Since May 30, when his average bottomed out at .217, he's hitting .344 (21-of-61) with 14 extra-base hits.

1B Tommy Joseph extended a career-long hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the fourth inning of the Phillies' 5-4 loss to Arizona on Friday night. During that time, he is hitting .354 (17-of-48) to raise his average to .264. His hitting streak is also tied for the longest active in the National League and is second longest active in MLB.

C Cameron Rupp hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to right, in Friday night's loss to Arizona. That's the first extra-base hit for Rupp since May 19 at Pittsburgh, which was also a home run. He also stole a base on Friday, the second of his career and first since April 22, 2016.

RHP Aaron Nola was strong for six innings against Arizona on Friday night, but the seventh inning cost him. Nola (3-5) gave up hits to the first three batters he faced and was burned for three more runs as he took the loss. His final line was six-plus innings, nine hits and five runs (all earned). That's just the second time this season that Nola has given up five earned runs in a start, though he has been tagged for at least one earned run in each of nine outings. "I'm not getting ahead of hitters like I need to, which makes me battle more, which puts a little more stress on you," he said. "I just need to get back to getting first-pitch strikes and getting my body more under control."