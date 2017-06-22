CF Odubel Herrera hit a two-run double in the first inning of St. Louis RHP Michael Wacha, as he collected his first RBIs since June 11 against the Cardinals. Herrera has 27 RBIs this season, 13 of which have come in June.

RHP Nick Pivetta recorded a career-best 10 strikeouts on Wednesday in his eighth major league start. The 24-year-old now has 19 strikeouts in his last two starts (13 innings). He wound up with a no-decision after allowing three runs in six innings, with the bullpen blowing his chance for a win.

OF Cameron Perkins made his first major league start Wednesday night, batting leadoff for the Phillies. He recorded his first hit with an infield single in the second inning and finished the game 2-for-6 with an RBI. Perkins, 26, was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

2B Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with a trio of singles Wednesday night, raising his average to .350. Kendrick has had 13 multi-hit games in 30 appearances this season.