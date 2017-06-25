RHP Jerad Eickhoff, placed on the disabled list Tuesday for precautionary reasons with a back strain, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday, then will be reassessed. When the Phillies made the move, manager Pete Mackanin said Eickhoff's injury wasn't believed to be serious. Eickhoff remains winless this season, going 0-7 with a 4.93 ERA in 14 starts.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr., with his dad -- former major league pitcher Mark Leiter -- in the stands and hanging on every pitch, made a memorable debut as a big league starting pitcher Friday, shutting out the Diamondbacks on three hits over six innings. It took the former 22nd-round draft choice a while to make the majors -- he was drafted in 2013 -- but it obviously was worth the wait. "It's something I'll never forget," Leiter said. "I was probably more excited for this than I was making my major league debut." Leiter pitched in relief 12 times for the Phillies earlier this season before being called back up to start Friday. No doubt Leiter won't forget his teammates' postgame celebration, either; they stuffed him into a laundry cart and wheeled him into the shower room, dousing him with guacamole and others condiments from the team's post-game food spread.

LHP Hoby Milner made his major league debut by replacing starter Ben Lively in the sixth inning, and it wasn't exactly a dominating debut. He immediately gave up a single to Daniel Descalso, an RBI single to Chris Herrmann and walked opposing pitcher Robbie Ray before hitting David Peralta with a pitch one batter later to force in another run. In all, four of the seven batters he faced reached base. Milner was a Rule 5 draft pick by Cleveland last winter who was returned to Philadelphia during spring training. "He didn't look nervous, but I'm sure he'd like to take that one back," manager Pete Mackanin said. "We got a good chance to get him into the game and see what he can do."

RHP Jeanmar Gomez and OF Michael Saunders, both of whom were designated for assignment on Tuesday, were placed on waivers Saturday by the Phillies and will be released on Sunday, according to the team. Both players are due the remainder of their contracts for this season. Gomez was signed for $4.2 million. Gomez, in his third season with the Phillies, was 3-2 with two saves and a 7.25 ERA, and allowed 31 hits in 22 1/3 innings. He's pitched in the majors since 2010 with the Indians, Pirates and Phillies.

OF Michael Saunders and RHP Jeanmar Gomez, both of whom were designated for assignment on Tuesday, were placed on waivers Saturday by the Phillies and will be released on Sunday, according to the team. Both players are due the remainder of their contracts for this season. Saunders signed a one-year, $9 million deal. Saunders began the season as the Phillies' No. 5 hitter, but struggled most of the season and was hitting .205 with six homers in 61 games when he was taken off the roster. "He wasn't hitting the way we expected him to," manager Pete Mackanin said of Saunders, who hit .253 with 24 homers and 57 RBIs in 140 games last season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

2B/OF Howie Kendrick remained out of the starting lineup for a second successive night because of left hamstring tightness. He doubled during a pinch-hit at-bat during the ninth inning Friday, and manager Pete Mackanin was optimistic he might be ready to start Saturday. Kendrick is hitting .366 with five doubles, seven stolen bases and two homers in 21 games since coming off the disabled list. He was out about a month earlier with an oblique injury.