OF Odubel Herrera got the day off Sunday, when the Phillies beat the Mets 7-1. Manager Pete Mackanin said it was a simple mental health day for Herrera, who is hitless with seven strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats dating back to last Monday. Herrera is expected to be back in the lineup Monday, when the Phillies host the Pirates in the opener of a four-game series. He is batting .247 with five homers, 28 RBIs and five stolen bases in 77 games this season.

RHP Nick Pivetta bounced back from the worst start of his career in impressive fashion Sunday afternoon, when he earned the win by allowing one run on one hit and four walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Phillies cruised by the Mets 7-1. Pivetta, who gave up six runs over 2 2/3 innings in his previous start last Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, opened Sunday's game with 4 1/3 no-hit innings before giving up a home run to Mets 3B T.J. Rivera. The seven-inning stint was the second for Pivetta in 10 career starts. Pivetta is 2-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 52 innings.

RHP Aaron Nola will look to win his third straight start Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the opener of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Nola earned the victory in his most recent appearance June 27, when he allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out a season-high nine as the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 8-2. The nine strikeouts tied a career high for Nola, who whiffed nine in a start three times last season. Nola has allowed just three runs over 14 1/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 4.76 to 4.13. He is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA in two career starts against the Pirates.

RHP Pat Neshek is headed to his second All-Star Game. Neshek was selected as a reserve pitcher for the National League when the All-Star Game rosters were revealed Sunday night. The news came as no surprise given Neshek's impressive first half. He had an 18-inning scoreless streak snapped Saturday and is 2-2 with one save and a 1.39 ERA in 35 games. There was also a lack of other viable All-Star candidates on the Phillies, who have the worst record in baseball at 27-53. Neshek took the loss in his first All-Star Game in 2014, when he represented the St. Louis Cardinals in his home state of Minnesota but gave up two runs in one-third of an inning at Target Field.