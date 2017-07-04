OF Nick Williams went 1-for-3 and collected his first major league extra-base hit in his debut at Citizens Bank Park. Williams, 23, was called up over the weekend and hit a sixth-inning double in his first game in front of the home crowd.

SS Freddy Galvis hit his eighth homer of the season Monday, taking Pittsburgh starter Ivan Nova deep in the first inning. The homer came on the same day Galvis and his wife, Ana, had their second daughter, Nicole.

3B Maikel Franco hit his 11th homer of the season Monday night, a two-run shot. Franco finished the night 2-for-4 and has four RBIs in his last two games.

RHP Aaron Nola had eight strikeouts in seven innings Monday night, raising his total to 25 in his last three outings (21 1/3 innings). Nola has a 10.5 K/9 rate in his last three outings after posting an 8.3 K/9 mark in his first nine starts.