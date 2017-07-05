RHP Jerad Eickhoff (back) made a rehab start with Double-A Reading on Tuesday.He went five innings and allowed one run and two hits while striking out five and walking one. Eickhoff may be ready to start the July 9 game against the Padres.

C Andrew Knapp drew a career-high three walks on Tuesday against the Pirates. It is the third time this season a Phillies player has drawn three walks in a game.

RHP Ben Lively will start Wednesday's game against Pirates. He is in search of his first win since his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants, where he pitched seven strong innings, allowing one earned run in a 5-3 victory.

SS Freddy Galvis has reached base safely in 14 of his last 16 games and is batting .338 over that stretch.

RHP Luis Garcia has not allowed a run in his last nine innings pitched. He has only given up a pair of hits and an intentional walk in those nine innings.