RHP Ben Lively took the loss on Wednesday night as the Phillies fell to the Pirates. Lively played a large role in his own demise, issuing a two-out walk and then committing a throwing error to help load the bases before giving up a two-RBI single to Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole. Lively (1-4, 3.80) was pulled for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth inning, departing after giving up five hits and four runs (two earned) while throwing 52 of his 84 pitches for strikes. He's still looking for his first win since his MLB debut on June 3. "The only thing I really notice is just two bad change-ups," he said. "I thought they were the right pitch and I was all about it and just left them over the plate."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson takes the mound Thursday night to close out a four-game series against Pittsburgh. Though he hasn't had a decision in each of his last three starts, he's generally pitched well, giving up six runs (all earned) in 19 1/3 innings (2.79 ERA) during that span. His last time out, he went 6 1/3 innings against the Mets, giving up seven hits and four runs (all earned). Hellickson has had good success against Pittsburgh in his career, going 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA in four prior appearances (all starts). In one prior start against the Pirates this year, he held them to two hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings back on May 19.

LF Daniel Nava raised his average to .313 on Wednesday night, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk as he continues swinging a hot bat. Nava, who was put in the leadoff spot on June 26 and has started eight of the last nine games there, is hitting .480 (12-for-25) over that span. "Just trying to really keep it simple, I know that sounds corny," he said. "Sometimes we get in our own way and did soe mechanical stuff and it's allowed me just to let the ball travel a little longer and have my hands in a good position.

3B Maikel Franco hit his 12th home run of the season on Wednesday night, a two-run shot to left that put his team up 2-0 in a game they eventually lost 5-2. That was his 13th multi-RBI game of the season, which leads the club, and has three multi-RBI outings in his last four games (six RBIs total). He went 1-for-4 in the game as his average ticked up slightly to .219.