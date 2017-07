INF Cesar Hernandez was activated from the disabled list on Monday. He had been sidelined since June 9 with a left oblique strain.

OF Aaron Altherr was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to a strained right hamstring. Altherr sustained the injury while legging out a double on Friday, and he sat out Philadelphia's next two games. The 26-year-old leads the team with a .288 batting average to go along with 14 homers and 44 RBIs.