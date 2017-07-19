Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez (elbow) was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday and started Tuesday's game against Miami. Velasquez (2-5, 5.14 ERA) gave up two runs (one earned run) in six innings, but got a no-decision.

RHP Nick Pivetta (2-5, 5.63 ERA) will start the series finale on Wednesday afternoon against the Marlins. Pivetta, a 24-year-old Canadian, was a Washington Nationals fourth-round pick in 2013, fresh out of a New Mexico junior college. He made his major-league debut this year, on April 30. In his first six starts, he never went past five innings. But in his most recent six starts, he has gone at least six innings four times. This will be the first time he faces the Marlins.

RHP Mark Leiter was optioned to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. He is 1-2 with a 4.25 ERA this season for the Phillies.

RHP Luis Garcia has a career-long scoreless streak of 15 1/3 innings, dating to June 14. Batters are hitting just .132 against him during that stretch (7-for-53). His streak as of Tuesday morning was the second-longest active run in the majors. That's impressive for a 30-year-old pitcher who made his major-league debut in 2013 but has made several detours to the minors since. He had a 6.46 ERA last year and was sent to the minors twice this year, including once out of spring training. But he has been up with the big club since May 12, and he appears to have found something that has allowed him to get outs.

INF/OF Howie Kendrick, who is hitting .349 with an .879 OPS, is nearing a return. He took batting practice Monday in Miami, and he could go on a minor-league rehab assignment soon. Out since June 28 due to a left-hamstring injury, Kendrick, 34, has a contract that expires after this season. The Phillies are hoping to trade him in exchange for minor-league prospects, but Kendrick has to prove he is healthy first.