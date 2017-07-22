FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
July 23, 2017 / 3:33 AM / 2 hours ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF/1B Brock Stassi was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He's 13-for-78 (.167) with seven RBIs in the majors this season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will make his second straight start against the Brewers on Saturday night. He's looking to win consecutive starts for the first time since April 27 against the Marlins.

SS Freddy Galvis hit his 11th home run of the season against the Brewers on Friday night. It tied him for the sixth most among shortstops since the start of the 2016 season with 31.

RHP Aaron Nola now has a 1.61 ERA in July, which is his best month of the 2017 season. He has made six straight quality starts.

RHP Pat Neshek, who is rumored to likely be dealt before the trade deadline, hasn't given up a run in his last seven appearances for the Phillies. He hasn't allowed a run in 22 appearances at home this season.

