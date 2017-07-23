Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff makes the start against the Brewers on Sunday afternoon. Eickhoff is looking to rebound after giving up five earned runs in six innings in his last start against the Miami Marlins. He is 1-7 this season.

OF Odubel Herrera was the only Phillies player to record an extra base hit Saturday. Herrera's two doubles gives him 31 for the second consecutive season and as Matt Breen from the Philadelphia Inquirer notes, "Odubel Herrera, Jimmy Rollins and Scott Rolen are only Phillies in the last 30 years to have multiple 30-double seasons before turning 26."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson struggled in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, giving up six runs and seven hits in five innings, raising his ERA this season to 4.73. Hellickson still remains a candidate to be moved by the July 31 trade deadline.

OF Howie Kendrick returned to the starting lineup for the first time since June 27 after coming off the disabled list Friday. He went 1-5 with a single.