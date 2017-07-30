Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Hyun Soo Kim will join the Phillies on Sunday after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles as part of a trade for RHP Jeremy Hellickson. Kim, 29, hit .232 in 56 games with the Orioles this season.

RHP Jesen Therrien made his major league debut Saturday night. Therrien threw a scoreless sixth inning, working around a leadoff double. He recorded his first big league strikeout against pinch-hitter Micah Johnson.

OF Aaron Altherr saw his four-game multi-hit streak come to an end Saturday, but he still was productive, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single. Altherr had at least two hits in each of his last four games entering Saturday, hitting .571 with a 1.571 OPS in that short stretch.

OF/2B Howie Kendrick was activated Saturday, one day after being acquired by the Washington Nationals from the Philadelphia Phillies for LH pitching prospect McKenzie Mills. Kendrick hit .340 with two home runs and an .851 OPS in 39 games for the Phillies this season. For his career, Kendrick, 34, is hitting .290 with 97 home runs, 611 RBIs and 119 stolen bases. "We always thought he was a good fit for us. Strengthens our bench ... specifically against left-handed pitching," Nationals Gm Mike Rizzo said. "A guy I have liked for a long time and a guy that fits what we are trying to do this season." Kendrick doubled as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of Saturday night's 4-2 loss to the Rockies.