4 hours ago
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
July 31, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 4 hours ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Hyun Soo Kim officially joined the Phillies' active roster on Sunday. Kim, who is hitting .232 this season, was acquired from the Orioles as part of a deal for RHP Jeremy Hellickson. Kim did not appear in Philadelphia's Sunday win over Atlanta.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. Leiter has a 4.25 ERA in 16 appearances with the Phillies this season and made three starts when RHP Jerad Eickhoff was on the disabled list. He was called up Sunday to serve as a reliever.

RHP Luis Garcia had his scoreless-innings streak end at 21 1/3 innings on Sunday as he allowed a run in the eighth inning. It was the first run against Garcia since June 13 against the Red Sox. It was the longest single-season scoreless streak by a Phillies reliever since Larry Andersen's streak of 32 2/3 innings in 1984.

