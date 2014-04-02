Preview: Phillies at Rangers

Fresh off a dramatic comeback win on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers hope the momentum spills over into Wednesday’s series finale against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. Texas star Adrian Beltre tied Tuesday’s game with a seventh-inning double and won it with a single in the bottom of the ninth, helping the Rangers draw even after losing a 14-10 slugfest in the season opener. The game also served as a solid bounce-back effort for Shin-Soo Choo, the Rangers’ $130 million free-agent signing, who reached base three times and scored twice - including the game-winner - after going 0-for-4 in his Texas debut.

The Phillies tweaked their lineup against Rangers left-handed starter Martin Perez and will face another southpaw on Wednesday in converted reliever Robbie Ross. Ryan Howard batted fifth on Tuesday - the first time he hadn’t batted fourth in 665 games - and drove in one of Philadelphia’s runs. Marlon Byrd, the team’s cleanup hitter on Tuesday, will likely bat there again on Wednesday after going 2-for-3 with a walk his last time out.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (2013: 10-13, 4.70 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Robbie Ross (2013: 4-2, 3.03)

Kendrick really struggled after the All-Star break in 2013, posting a 6.91 ERA over his final 11 starts. He enjoyed a 2.81 ERA in spring training, including five scoreless innings in his final tuneup start, but the Rangers’ loaded lineup should provide a stiff challenge. Kendrick, who has never faced Texas, struck out four batters or fewer in 12 of his final 14 starts last season.

Ross will be making his first career start after making 123 relief appearances for Texas over the last two seasons. One strength of Ross’ throughout his brief career has been his ability to limit home runs - only seven surrendered in 127 1/3 career innings. Aside from one poor outing against Oakland last September, when Ross was reached for four runs without recording an out, his ERA was 2.44 in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers are 4-7 all-time against the Phillies.

2. Ross is 3-0 with an 0.47 ERA in 18 career relief appearances in interleague play.

3. Howard has already struck out five times in two games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 9, Phillies 4