Preview: Phillies at Rangers

The Texas Rangers weren't having much fun as they labored through a nine-game road trip, but their mood has changed dramatically since their offense got in gear in the finale. The Rangers erupted for 11 runs in that tilt and 37 total during their six-game winning streak heading into the opener of a three-game interleague series versus the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

A healthier Yu Darvish has been enjoying the ride as well as Texas has emerged victorious in each of his last four trips to the mound. "Last year, I couldn't afford to have fun. I was so focused on my body," the 30-year-old Japan native said through an interpreter in reference to being a year removed from Tommy John surgery. "This year, physically I feel pretty good so I think that's why I can actually have fun right now, because my body feels good." Philadelphia hasn't been feeling good with losses in 12 of its last 15 games, although Tommy Joseph is batting .400 with four homers, nine RBIs and as many runs scored in May. The Phillies are 1-2 in the middle of a nine-game road trip.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-3, 4.76 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (3-2, 2.96)

Eickhoff's season has taken a turn for the worse after answering four strong starts with three disastrous ones. The 26-year-old has allowed 14 runs on 22 hits in his last 15 innings, losing his first two before receiving a no-decision despite permitting five runs on eight hits - including a pair of homers - in 3 2/3 frames versus Seattle last Tuesday. Eickhoff, who was part of a seven-player trade with the Rangers that featured Cole Hamels in the summer of 2015, led the Texas League with 144 strikeouts with Frisco in 2014.

Darvish recorded his fourth consecutive quality start and sixth of the season on Wednesday, but was saddled with his second straight no-decision despite allowing three runs on seven hits versus San Diego. He was taken deep twice for the second time in four outings, but did not walk a batter after issuing four free passes in each of his previous two outings. Darvish, who will receive his first look at the Phillies, owns a 7-2 career mark with a 2.26 ERA against National League representatives.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia LF Aaron Altherr is 15-for-40 with six homers, 16 RBIs and 11 runs scored in May.

2. Texas OF Nomar Mazara, who had an RBI single in Sunday's 6-4 victory over Oakland, is 7-for-19 with five RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

3. The Phillies' six road wins are tied for the fewest in the National League.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Phillies 1