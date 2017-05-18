Preview: Phillies at Rangers

The white-hot Texas Rangers can secure the majors' longest win streak of the season on Thursday afternoon with a home victory over the flailing Philadelphia Phillies. Texas' high-octane offense hasn't missed a beat with a staggering 51 runs during its eight-game winning stretch, highlighted by Wednesday's 9-3 rout of the Phillies.

Delino DeShields and Jared Hoying each recorded four of their team's season-high 17 hits as Texas matched the New York Yankees for the longest win streak of the season. Jonathan Lucroy has driven in a run in both outings of this series and is 11-for-22 during his six-game hitting streak to raise his batting average from .214 to .274. While the Rangers are ascending, Philadelphia is headed south in a hurry with losses in 14 of its last 17 overall and 15 of 21 away from Citizens Bank Park this season. Michael Saunders belted a two-run homer on Wednesday and is 2-for-10 against Thursday starter Martin Perez.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (0-2, 6.14 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (1-5, 3.89)

Pivetta, who will be making his fourth career start, struggled in his second straight outing on Saturday as he surrendered four runs in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision at Washington. The 24-year-old was taken deep for the fifth time this season and fourth time by the Nationals. Pivetta's four walks on Saturday elevated his pitch count (92) and led to his earliest exit of his short career.

Perez's winless skid extended to six outings last Thursday despite allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision versus San Diego. The 26-year-old Venezuelan received no run support before a late eruption gave Texas a 5-2 victory, allowing him to avoid becoming the majors' first six-game loser. Perez is no stranger to getting little run support, as he has received an AL-worst 2.25 runs per nine innings from the Texas offense.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 1B Tommy Joseph is 3-for-8 with a run scored in the series and 17-for-43 in May.

2. Texas RF Nomar Mazara is 10-for-26 with six RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco has hit safely in four straight contests on the heels of an 0-for-12 stretch in his previous four.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Phillies 1