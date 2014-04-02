Rangers 3, Phillies 2: Adrian Beltre delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning as host Texas took advantage of a rookie reliever making his major league debut to secure its first victory.

Beltre finished with two hits and two RBIs while Shin-Soo Choo had two hits and scored twice for the Rangers. Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard drove in runs for the Phillies while former Rangers outfielder Marlon Byrd notched a pair of hits and drew a walk.

A.J. Burnett, making his first start for the Phillies, allowed one run and seven hits over six innings before Jake Diekman gave up the tying run in the seventh. Texas starter Martin Perez struck out seven batters without a walk, yielding two runs during his 5 2/3 innings.

Mario Hollands (0-1) began the ninth inning for the Phillies and the 25-year-old left-hander promptly walked Choo on four pitches before walking Prince Fielder two batters later. B.J. Rosenberg came on and went to a 1-1 count on Beltre, who then flared a single into right-center field to make a winner of Joakim Soria (1-0), who retired the side in order in the top of the ninth.

The Phillies opened the scoring with two runs in the sixth inning as Rollins delivered an RBI single and scored two batters later on Howard’s double. The Rangers plated a run in the bottom half of that frame on Mitch Moreland’s RBI single and tied things in the seventh on Beltre’s run-scoring double into the right-field corner.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Howard batted fifth for the Phillies, ending a streak of 665 consecutive games in which the veteran first baseman had batted cleanup when penciled into the starting lineup. ... Beltre tied for second in the American League with 16 game-winning RBIs in 2013. ... The teams combined for 24 runs on 31 hits in Monday’s season opener.